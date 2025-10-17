Friday’s Headlines: Queen James Edition

Around the newsroom, we're always saying, "If you don't read Streetsblog, you can't possibly know what's going on." And, clearly, Attorney General Letitia James agrees!

Yesterday, at a press conference to celebrate a judge's ruling ordering the Trump administration to restore $33 million in anti-terrorism funding, James gave our national security desk reporters Dave Colon and David Meyer the ultimate hat tip, saying she hadn't heard about the initial clawback until she read the pair's world exclusive story in Streetsblog.

Check out James's comment below:

Tish knows. And now you do, too.

So read Streetsblog every day and you can be well informed, like the Attorney General.

In addition to Streetsblog, other outlets obviously covered Judge Lewis Kaplan's decision, though without our angle, of course. (Patch, NY Post, NYDN)

In other news: