Wednesday’s Headlines: Look, You’re the Traffic Edition

Is there anything more delicious than world leaders stuck in traffic ... complaining about other world leaders causing traffic?

Well, that's what happened on Monday night, when, according to the Anadolu News agency, a car carrying French President Emmanuel Macron was trying to get crosstown just as President Trump's motorcade was also trying to get through Midtown. The results are hilarious, as Macron is forced to get out of his vehicle and actually calls Trump on his cellphone to jokingly complain about the traffic (as a bemused member of New York's Finest looks on):

Police in New York blocked roads for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade, inadvertently stopping French President Emmanuel Macron’s vehicle as well



Macron stepped out of his car and jokingly called Trump, asking him to clear the way pic.twitter.com/X9FM7bCx5l — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 23, 2025

Of course, the best question would be why Macron took a car instead of taking Le Subway (as French New Yorkers definitely do not call it).

And the same question could be asked of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo after she missed the first 20 minutes of a Clean Cities Campaign forum because she, too, was stuck in traffic, according to organizers. (Kevin Duggan and I were there, and it was stunning to watch a crowd of 100 people, virtually all of whom arrived by subway, bus, bike or foot, waiting and waiting for the Cossette of the livable streets movement.

When she finally did arrive, she was begged by "War on Cars" co-host Sarah Goodyear to share the secret of how she tamed car culture in the City of Light and turned a car- and pollution-choked city into the best city west of Amsterdam.

Hidalgo offered little beyond the importance of "building coalitions" and working with other mayors around the world (huh?). But she did offer one piece of advice that could serve future Mayor Zohran Mamdani well: Make the fight against cars a battle for clean air, rather than safe streets or bike lanes.

After all, no one is pro-pollution, right?

Also, she begged today's leaders to "show courage."

"They all called me crazy," she said, looking back at her nearly 12-year campaign to make Paris great again. "But at the end of all of it, now they want more."

