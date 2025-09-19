Friday Video: A Brief Look At What Austin Street Could Be

Crowds regularly flock to Austin Street, a commercial stretch in Forest Hills, despite the fact that actually walking around the area can feel like such a burden.

With narrow sidewalks and two-way car traffic, pedestrians not only get the squeeze, but they also need to deal with drivers making unsafe moves in an attempt to get around. For one glorious afternoon — Austin Day on Sunday, Sept. 14 — Austin Street went pedestrian-only, showing the potential of the people-first version of the block that neighborhood activists have pitched for years.

The one-day open street was created by Neighbors For A Safer Austin Street to "show everyone what a safer, better, more vibrant Austin Street could look like," according to founder Pedro Rodriguez.

Mission accomplished, as you can see in today's video: