Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Across the Pond Edition

Transportation planners in London are using traffic filters to create mini town squares and low-traffic neighborhoods. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on September 18, 2025

A map of the low-traffic neighborhood in the London Borough of Lambeth.

Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson recently visited London to learn about ways transportation planners in the Big Smoke are re-envisioning their city's streets to put people over cars.

In the Borough of Lambeth, Eckerson found "modal filters" where planners have effectively created small town squares by diverting traffic at intersections. The design enhanced safety for cyclists and pedestrians while opening up more space for outdoor dining and bio-swales. (Open Plans, which shares a parent org with Streetsblog, has advocated for bringing a similar concept right here to New York City.)

Check it out on YouTube:

In other news:

  • A Mayor Adams fundraiser who is facing bribery charges tried to hide a $107,000 Mercedes from the feds, and did not get away with it. (The City)
  • NYPD stole a bunch of delivery worker e-bikes, putting people out of work. (Documented NY)
  • Staten Island's paper of record helpfully advised its readers where on The Rock not to speed... (SI Advance)
  • ... and the borough's pols fought a safety redesign on Father Capodanno Boulevard. (SI Advance)
  • Trouble ahead: Brad Lander reportedly upset Zohran Mamdani's camp when he privately assured business rep Kathy Wylde "that he would be in a Mamdani administration to address concerns from the business community." (Gothamist)
  • An Astoria man who allegedly struck a girl and woman on a Corona sidewalk over the weekend faces 15 years in jail. (QNS)
  • More delivery lockers are coming to NYC streets. (amNY)
  • The Hochul administration continues to obfuscate and insist that its Cross Bronx Expressway rehab project isn't a highway expansion. (Bronx Times)
  • A new noise camera is coming to downtown Brooklyn. (Brooklyn Eagle)
  • Cops are looking for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a senior citizen in Brooklyn. (Gothamist)
  • Eric Adams wants to ban horse carriages all of a sudden. (amNY)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Commercial Waste Zones

City Gave Garbage Routes To Companies With Bad Safety Records: Audit

Companies with the most safety violations scored big under Mayor Adams.

September 18, 2025
Bus Rapid Transit

OPINION: Here’s How to Bring Real Bus Rapid Transit to Flatbush Avenue

It is worth a little extra time and money to get this right.

September 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Stop Them Before They Kill Edition

Another day, another driver who should never have been on the road slamming into something. Plus other news.

September 17, 2025
Eric Adams

‘Good Trade-Off’: Rat-Hating Mayor Adams Puts Trash Cans Over Parking As Bins Come to Brooklyn

A few parking spots are worth the "sacrifice" of cleaner streets, Adams said announcing plans to bring curbside trash bins to Brooklyn.

September 16, 2025
Parking

DOT Warns City Council Against Letting Taxi Drivers Park in Loading Zones

A Council bill to let for-hire vehicle drivers park in delivery zones will cause more double parking and congestion, city officials warned.

September 16, 2025
