Thursday’s Headlines: Across the Pond Edition

Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson recently visited London to learn about ways transportation planners in the Big Smoke are re-envisioning their city's streets to put people over cars.

In the Borough of Lambeth, Eckerson found "modal filters" where planners have effectively created small town squares by diverting traffic at intersections. The design enhanced safety for cyclists and pedestrians while opening up more space for outdoor dining and bio-swales. (Open Plans, which shares a parent org with Streetsblog, has advocated for bringing a similar concept right here to New York City.)

In other news:

A Mayor Adams fundraiser who is facing bribery charges tried to hide a $107,000 Mercedes from the feds, and did not get away with it. ( The City

NYPD stole a bunch of delivery worker e-bikes, putting people out of work. ( Documented NY

Staten Island's paper of record helpfully advised its readers where on The Rock not to speed... ( SI Advance

... and the borough's pols fought a safety redesign on Father Capodanno Boulevard. ( SI Advance

NY Times, Hell Gate, NY1, W42ST) Casino proposals for Times Square and Hudson Yards lost crucial Community Advisory Committee votes. ( Gothamist

