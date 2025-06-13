Skip to Content
Criminal Crackdown on Cyclists 2025

Friday’s Video: A Recap on Mayor Adams’s ‘War on Cyclists’

Here's a nice synopsis by Emily Lipstein of how we got from a proposed "Department of Sustainable Delivery" to a criminal crackdown on bike riders.

12:02 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

Let's end the week with a nice synopsis of how we got from a proposed "Department of Sustainable Delivery" to a criminal crackdown on bike riders.

Join our award-winning video team leader Emily Lipstein — and the office vacuum cleaner — as she explains the situation on the ground:

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

