Monday’s Headlines: ‘Hey, Sean, We’re Walking Here’ Edition

Only a person with a willful disregard for history, for safety and for truth would see the Adams administration's creation of dedicated space for pedestrians on the Queensboro Bridge as an attack on "hard-working Americans who have to drive to work."

But that's our car-brained Secretary of Transportation for ya. Seriously, look at what he posted last week when the city Department of Transportation put out a press release about Sunday's opening of the pedestrian path.

New York’s war on the working class continues. ⁰⁰NYC’s mayor just removed a vehicle lane on the Queensboro Bridge. These decisions only further squeeze hard-working Americans who have to drive to work.



I thought they cared about congestion? It’s a lie. This is exactly why… pic.twitter.com/Z41r8JtqCx — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 15, 2025

Funny thing Completely expected thing is, Sec. Duffy is just wrong. For one thing, New Yorkers who commute by car into the central business district are, on average, wealthier than their transit-, bike- or foot-using neighbors. That's just basic Census data.

And it's a repudiation of history to suggest that pedestrians are "taking" a lane from drivers on the historic span. Until the 1990s, the South Outer Roadway belonged exclusively to walkers and joggers. So, in fact, it was stolen from working-class New Yorkers and given to car drivers.

As such, the opening on Sunday was, indeed, a joyous occasion, attended by DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Julie Won and activists who have advocated long and hard for a restoration of sanity. Everyone acknowledged the facts: forcing pedestrians and cyclists in both directions to share a single lane on a bridge with nine lanes for car drivers was unsafe and was discouraging people from riding a bike or walking (which is better for drivers, by the way).

(That didn't prevent one fact-challenged outlet from completely lying about "traffic" on the bridge; for facts' sake, not every one of the 142,000 daily cars using the bridge will be "snarled" in traffic; the bridge hasn't changed a bit for westbound drivers, after all, and the South Outer Roadway wasn't even available for eastbound drivers all day anyway. Did Upper East Site hire Duffy as a ghostwriter?)

The great, United-Nations-award-winning videographer Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms was on hand, and he captured it better than I could have (though I would have mentioned Duffy...):

