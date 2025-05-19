Monday’s Headlines: ‘Hey, Sean, We’re Walking Here’ Edition

Only a person with a willful disregard for history, for safety and for truth would see the Adams administration's creation of dedicated space for pedestrians on the Queensboro Bridge as an attack on "hard-working Americans who have to drive to work."
But that's our car-brained Secretary of Transportation for ya. Seriously, look at what he posted last week when the city Department of Transportation put out a press release about Sunday's opening of the pedestrian path.
Funny thing Completely expected thing is, Sec. Duffy is just wrong. For one thing, New Yorkers who commute by car into the central business district are, on average, wealthier than their transit-, bike- or foot-using neighbors. That's just basic Census data.
And it's a repudiation of history to suggest that pedestrians are "taking" a lane from drivers on the historic span. Until the 1990s, the South Outer Roadway belonged exclusively to walkers and joggers. So, in fact, it was stolen from working-class New Yorkers and given to car drivers.
As such, the opening on Sunday was, indeed, a joyous occasion, attended by DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Julie Won and activists who have advocated long and hard for a restoration of sanity. Everyone acknowledged the facts: forcing pedestrians and cyclists in both directions to share a single lane on a bridge with nine lanes for car drivers was unsafe and was discouraging people from riding a bike or walking (which is better for drivers, by the way).
(That didn't prevent one fact-challenged outlet from completely lying about "traffic" on the bridge; for facts' sake, not every one of the 142,000 daily cars using the bridge will be "snarled" in traffic; the bridge hasn't changed a bit for westbound drivers, after all, and the South Outer Roadway wasn't even available for eastbound drivers all day anyway. Did Upper East Site hire Duffy as a ghostwriter?)
The great, United-Nations-award-winning videographer Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms was on hand, and he captured it better than I could have (though I would have mentioned Duffy...):
In other news:
- Interesting item here: A massive Mexican Navy vessel hit the Brooklyn Bridge, killing two crew members ... but if you're worried about the historic span, don't be. (NY Times, NY Post, NYDN)
- Nonetheless, the Post did the obligatory historic recap of all the times things have hit the Brooklyn Bridge.
- The NJ Transit strike is over, but Monday's commute will still be a mess (amNY, NY Post, NY Times). Gothamist offered a commuter guide.
- Here's a bizarre fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a stand-up scooter on a quiet Staten Island street. (NY Post)
- And here's an all-too-common fatal crash involving a speeding driver and a pedestrian. (NYDN)
- Forgive us for missing this last week, but Manhattan Borough President candidate Keith Powers announced on Friday that he wants to give teenagers $5-a-month Citi Bike memberships. He announced it on X.com as part of his "50 ideas in 50 days" runup to the June 24 primary. A staffer said Powers, if elected, would work with the mayor and Council to find the funds to pay for it.
- At a rally on Sunday, activists and candidates for mayor knew who to blame for slow city buses: Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo. (amNY)
- A taxi driver crashed into a Greek restaurant. (W42St)
- We told the Post that private security guards weren't necessary on the subway, but once we were proven right, the Post started finding reasons to agree.
- Trash talk: Where was Vickie Paladino when Detroit started dumping ugly cars on every single street, befouling our neighborhoods and filling our lungs with toxins? She's obviously a hypocrite when it comes to progress. (NY Post)
- Here's a special state Senate election we've been keeping our eye on, given the stakes and how red this neighborhood is. (NY Post)
- Sometimes we love to dive into the history of garbage. What, you too? Enjoy. (The Baffler)
- Sometimes, a piece of public art is just that: art. (NY Times)
- From the assignment desk: Today at 9 a.m., Gov. Hochul will join literally everyone who loves the Rockaways as she cuts the ribbon on restored A-train service to the enclave. Watch it live on the MTA livestream (though if you watch the stream, you'll miss Gov. Hochul on the train).