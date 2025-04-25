Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Check Out Lorde On a Bike!

The Kiwi singer is on the top of the charts — and in our bike-riding hearts.

12:04 AM EDT on April 25, 2025

"What Was That"|

Lorde: Out and about!

Lorde, who likes performing in the great outdoors, is back with a new video that (among other things) celebrates the feeling of being free to move about a city without those damn fucking cars all over the place.

Look, we won't offer an opinion on the song, "What Was That" — hey, our tastes are mostly limited to Jimmy and the Jaywalkers and Bob Dylan's "Jesus" period — but you gotta hand it to the 28-year-old Kiwi star: She loves to be on a bike (among other things!).

The video climaxes in Washington Square Park, where the singer did indeed film the other day (the Times even covered it; yes, when public space is being used for cool things, even the Gray Lady takes notice).

But our eyes alighted on the appearance of the Queensboro Bridge in the background of the video, which may not be a coincidence. Given how much she obviously loves biking, perhaps Lorde is saying (as we all have been saying) that the Department of Transportation must finally open the South Outer Roadway to pedestrians so cyclists can be safer.

After all, given that this entire video seems to have been shot, edited and released in two days, why has it taken the DOT six years to open a sidewalk?

Check it out:

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

