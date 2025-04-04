Friday’s Headlines: It’s the ‘Shithole’ Super Bowl

Today is a five-alarm fire at Streetsblog after we heard a rumor yesterday that U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy — who famously called the subway system a "shithole" — will be riding that particularly fecal form of transportation at some point today.

We don't know where. We don't know when. But we know it'll pop up on Fox News about two minutes after he leaves the station. So to find him while he's still in the tube, we're deploying our full staff: Dave "Fiber Rich" Colon, Gersh "The Runs" Kuntzman, David "Hit the Fan" Meyer, Kevin "The Celtic Crapper" Duggan, Emily "Spare a Square" Lipstein and Ilan "That Wasn't Me, It Was the Dog" Cardenas-Silverstein. (Sophia "Excremental Excellence" Lebowitz has the day off.)

If you spot Duffy on your commute, make sure to film it — and ask him on camera if he really thinks the subway is really a "shithole," especially given yesterday's wall-to-wall news that crime continues to drop. Even the Post reported on that (and the Times did, too)!

Until then, enjoy my latest video in which I taunt Duffy to ride the subway with me:

In other news: