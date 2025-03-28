Tisch Appoints ‘Forward-Thinking’ New Transportation Bureau Chief

New Transportation Bureau Chief Olufunmilola Obe Photo: NYPD

Could NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch be draining the backwater?

On Friday, Tisch promoted Chief of Training Olufunmilola "Lola" Obe to the all-important job of chief of the NYPD's Transportation Bureau — and, in doing so, suggested that maybe she sees the typically auto-centric division as ripe for change.

“Chief Lola Obe is one of the most accomplished and forward-thinking leaders in the NYPD,” Tisch said, citing a 31-year-career that began as a cadet assigned to the Upper West Side's 24th Precinct in 1992. Since that rookie stint, Obe has been an officer in the 17th, 19th, 25th, 28th, 34th, and 50th Precincts (the last one in the Bronx), the Property Clerk Division, Patrol Borough Manhattan North, and in the Police Commissioner’s Office.

She made captain in 2008; Deputy Inspector in 2012; Inspector in 2015; Deputy Chief in 2020; Assistant Chief in 2022, and a full chief, as head of Training in April, 2023. Her appointment on Friday was announced via a tweet:

“She’s taken on some of our most complex challenges – and succeeded at every turn," Tisch said. "As Chief of Transportation, she’ll bring that deep experience and strategic mindset to a mission that affects every New Yorker: keeping our streets, highways, and sidewalks safe for everyone who uses them. Under her leadership, the NYPD will continue to keep the city moving — safely and efficiently.”

In addition to collecting accolades from her new boss, Obe has collected degrees: She has a law degree from City University Law School, a Masters in Public Administration from Marist College, and a Computer Science B.S. from City College of New York.

Obe succeeds Philip Rivera, who was promoted by Tisch to Chief of Patrol. In recent years, the Chief of Transportation position has been a bit of a revolving door and has frequently disappointed street safety activists.

As they did when Tisch got her job, advocates will likely push Obe to orient her division towards making sure safety starts at home, by reining in officers who illegally park, drive recklessly in their own vehicles, or abuse their placards.

In her long career in blue, Obe has received three complaints of misconduct, none of which was substantiated.

Obe was also sued in 2015 by a Manhattan woman who claimed Obe blocked her from the Twitter account of the 28th Precinct when she was the commanding officer there. That case, believe it or not, is still going on.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with reactions as they come in.