Wednesday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing is Good for Business Edition

As President Trump considers whether to kill the only good thing about New York City right now, we hope he's not listening to N.J. Gov. "Flail" Murphy, but instead to New York's elite business community.

Because as Politico reported on Tuesday, the fact is, congestion pricing is working, not only for regular drivers who are enjoying faster commutes for a small fee, but also for business owners. (Despite the president's belief that it is killing the city economy, we got new evidence from NYU on Tuesday that congestion pricing is doing just fine.)

As Politico put it, "The Partnership for New York City ... is trying to salvage the policy known as congestion pricing by using classic Republican arguments about taxes, cutting red tape and states rights. 'In every respect, this is a policy that President Trump and the Republicans should be supporting,' Kathy Wylde, the industry group’s leader, said Monday on WNYC."

Wylde added, "The concept of congestion pricing — a market-based Republican principle — is that you’re not just raising taxes,” noting (are you listening, Mr. President?) that congestion pricing is ultimately a conservative idea, honoring the rule of supply and demand, as well as being preferable to raising taxes.

So progressives like it because it balances the scales between drivers and their victims, while conservatives like it because it's a user fee. Sounds great. Let's keep it.

