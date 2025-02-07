Friday’s Headlines: It Never Ends Edition

It seems like we're always writing the same story, so we were pleased to see our friends at Hell Gate report on Thursday about yet another way that entitled drivers are stealing from us and how the city isn't doing anything about it.

As the worker-owned outlet reported, according to a city law passed in 2019, drivers are supposed to get escalating fines if they are caught using a fake parking placard. But, of course, they don't. In fact, Hell Gate could not find a single instance where repeat offenders who were ticketed were slapped with the higher fines.

"It's outrageous," Manhattan Council Member Gale Brewer told Hell Gate. "I know about the problem but I didn’t know how extensive it is."

Well, now she does.

In other news: