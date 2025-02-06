Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Sustainable Delivery’ Edition

The big news on Wednesday was the mayor's proposal, spoon-fed to amNY, to rein in the delivery app companies that have exploited workers and added to what some people call the "Wild West" conditions on our roadways (which they ignored, of course, when the contributors were solely car drivers).

The Streetsblog Fake City Logo Desk

We took great interest in the amNY story — though it was thinner than a heroin-chic model from the 1990s. After all, we, Open Plans and Transportation Alternatives have been calling for regulations that would hold GrubHub, DoorDash, UberEats and the like accountable for creating an industry built on hard-working "independent contractors" who were penalized if they didn't deliver burgers from far-flung neighborhoods while they were still piping hot. Indeed, we were singularly excited when, more than one year ago, Mayor Adams announced that he would create a "Department of Sustainable Delivery." (We even made a logo for him, above right.)

Well, a year later, and this bill seems to be it (no wonder no one in City Hall or the Department of Transportation issued a press release or responded to a request for information). That's not to say that the 28-page bill is thin — it's not. But the Adams administration's attitude seems to be, "Why announce a major proposal when all it means is that a bunch of pesky reporters (except you, amNY) will ask questions?"

In any event, here are the main components of the draft legislation (which we had to get from a City Hall insider):

It redefines the very notion of delivery from something that an entity does to something that an entity "facilitates, offers or arranges for," a key change.

The app companies will have to register the devices — e-bikes, mopeds, cars, etc — that are used for deliveries. This incorporates a proposal made by Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal

The app companies must provide "a compliant [certified safe] delivery device at no cost" to the worker (a provision that incorporates a proposal by Council Member Oswald Feliz , and one that is especially crucial given Streetsblog's recent investigation into safety concerns about Fly E-Bike ) as well as an ID card, with a number, for each worker. The app companies will also provide a helmet and other safety equipment.

The app companies will maintain a roster of all their workers that includes all the usual identifying measures and the kind of delivery device the worker uses.

The workers will have to take a safety course.

Delivery workers must get a new "commercial delivery service license" from the DOT at a cost of $200 every other year.

The companies will have to submit reams of data, including the route taken by each delivery worker on each delivery.

App companies can be hit with $10,000 fines for each worker who is not following the rules. Delivery workers can be fined $500 ($1,000 for second and subsequent violations). Workers' licenses can be revoked for multiple offenses.

Delivery workers will have access to the toilets in the establishments from which they pick up items, which some fauxgressives on the Upper West Side won't like.

On Wednesday, only Transportation Alternatives was talking about the long-overdue bill, with Executive Director Ben Furnas issuing a statement after the amNY story broke:

“New Yorkers have been clamoring for a comprehensive approach to safe and professionalized delivery work that keeps cyclists and pedestrians safe," he said. "The same-day app delivery industry is in a race to the bottom where the main winners are a couple of Silicon Valley CEOs, and it’s past time to seriously regulate the industry. All delivery workers on our roads deserve safe and dignified working conditions — whether they’re delivering a package, a passenger, or a pizza — and all New Yorkers deserve safe and pleasant streets and sidewalks."

A spokesperson for the Council did not respond to a request for comment. Reps for Uber, GrubHub and DoorDash didn't get back to us with anything. We'll have more coverage today.

In other news: