Monday’s MLK Day Headlines

We are taking today off to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and, alas, to watch the inauguration of a Florida man and congestion pricing foe to the highest office in the land.
We will be back tomorrow with a full news digest from a surprisingly busy weekend, but here are a few good long reads we've posted recently to keep you going today if you have some down time:
- Kevin Duggan got a hold of a questionable Department of Transportation report on daylighting at roughly the same time as Gothamist. But our friends at the WNYC-owned website basically printed what the DOT wanted, while Duggan provided crucial context to why the DOT is throwing cold water on a crucial parking ban just as a City Council bill is gaining momentum. He also revealed serious flaws in the report. Your move, Gothamist.
- Our rookie-of-the-year reporter Sophia Lebowitz interviewed bus drivers about how congestion pricing is making their lives better.
- I wrote a nice obituary of one of America's greatest men of letters, Larry Penner, who was laid to rest yesterday.
- And in case you missed it, Kea Wilson covered the confirmation hearing of future U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy. We haven't seen this many softballs since the junior USA cup.
- Finally, I'm sick of the fake "law-and-order" crowd on Staten Island that only cares about rules that they like.