Today's Headlines

Monday’s MLK Day Headlines

We are taking today off to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and watch a congestion pricing foe become president.

12:01 AM EST on January 20, 2025

A reminder that good things can happen in Washington, DC.

We are taking today off to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and, alas, to watch the inauguration of a Florida man and congestion pricing foe to the highest office in the land.

We will be back tomorrow with a full news digest from a surprisingly busy weekend, but here are a few good long reads we've posted recently to keep you going today if you have some down time:

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

