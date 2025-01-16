Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Slow Down, Borough President!’ Edition

We sent a polar bear of a reporter Kevin Duggan to the frigid Bronx yesterday to cover a worthy announcement by the Department of Transportation that its Vision Zero efforts over the past 11 years have been a force for safety and equity. But the DOT hasn't answered his follow-up questions yet, so we'll focus on the other news:

He arrived at the presser in the Soundview section of the Bronx only to find Borough President Vanessa Gibson's chauffeur-driven, taxpayer-provided car illegally parked. So we did what we always do: We ran the plate.

Whoo boy!

What we learned is that since late 2022, the car assigned to Gibson has been nabbed by city enforcement cameras 25 times — including nine times for driving 11 or more miles per hour above the speed limit, six times for parking in a bus lane and nine times for running a red light (which is more than the threshold that once could have subjected her driver to DOT-run a safety course ... if the Council hadn't let that program lapse).

The car has so many unpaid tickets that it could be towed away by the sheriff, which would be kinda fun to watch. We reached out to Gibson for comment, but heard only crickets.

Oddly, the Beep seems to understand the connection between reckless driving and safety. At the presser, she had said, “Achieving safe streets is a shared responsibility. It allows all of us as residents, pedestrians, cyclists, to ensure that we’re working together with all stakeholders to achieve safe streets, to make sure that we reduce traffic crashes and we reduce fatalities on our streets."

Hopefully she lives up to those lofty words by telling her driver to slow down and stop running red lights.

In other news:

