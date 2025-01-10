Friday’s Headlines: Fraud in Plain View Edition

On the streets beat, we've seen every manner of ways that people try to evade tolls and speed cameras, but we always marvel at the audacity of a person driving around on public roads yet claiming to be unbound by any of their rules.

We're talking about the "private property" folks who claim they can't be ticketed for anything because the state has no rights over their car.

A friend sent us another example of this, a car that had just passed under the congestion pricing gantries near Columbus Circle. The photo is at the top of this post. Here's the front of the car — no plate or registration sticker:

In other congestion pricing news, again, the Post continued to cover every burp and very predictable fart of congestion pricing:

Behold, the puppet master of NYC's demise, funding paid activists who cosplay as New Yorkers, has graced us with his wisdom. https://t.co/6oitdQdxrj — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) January 9, 2025

In other news:

The mayor offered some proposals in his State of the City address — most notably, a "Manhattan Plan" for housing that could have begun on Day 1 of the Adams term, not day 1,104, as the Daily News and The City reported — but there was almost nothing in there for the livable streets crowd. This was the only thing:

No soup for you.