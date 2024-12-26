Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Christmukkah Edition

We took yesterday off to celebrate the many holidays and to see the new Bob Dylan movie. But there was lots of news.

12:02 AM EST on December 26, 2024

This didn’t happen. Or did it?

We took yesterday off to celebrate the many holidays — and to see the new Bob Dylan movie (two thumbs up!). But there was a lot of news you should be aware of:

  • The big news is that Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins rejected the MTA's proposed capital plan. We'll be looking at what this means ... if we can get anyone on the phone today. (Gothamist)
  • Wow, the GOP on Staten Island really is a death cult. Why else would anyone demand the removal of an alread-installed suicide fence? (Advance)
  • We always say that holiday revelers and cars don't mix. Here's more proof. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • There's nothing "exclusive" about this Post story about the congestion pricing being raised on gridlock alert days. We reported that more than one year ago!
  • Gothamist didn't swallow the Department of Transportation's press release about how safe the streets are.
  • Wait, isn't this the center of NYC or not? (Gothamist)
  • It really was a terrible year for Mayor Adams, as The City reported. Our story will run tomorrow, promise!
  • A Nassau judge will rule on congestion pricing ... but after it starts. (Newsday)
  • We'll be back tomorrow with a full list of our benefactors, but if you want to join them, click on the logo below to donate as part of our annual fundraising drive.
It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or the Angel Mendoza credit line to donate (please!).
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsies 2024

Streetsies 2024: Vote For This Year’s Biggest Failures

Overall, it was a pretty sad year. But what was the city and state's worst failures? You get to vote!

December 26, 2024
Streetsies 2024

Streetsies 2024: Vote for this Year’s Best Livable Streets Projects

This year had some bright spots for livable streets projects. Here are the ones that stood out.

December 26, 2024
Today's Headlines

On Christmas, Let’s Consider the Successes of the Livable Streets Movement

Here's a short, heartwarming film about the successes experienced this year by the livable streets movement.

December 25, 2024
Streetsies 2024

And the Winners Are…: It’s Time for the 2024 Streetsie Awards!

Let's start our annual year in review series with a broad roundup of the heroes, scoundrels and debacles of 2024.

December 24, 2024
See all posts