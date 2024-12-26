Thursday’s Headlines: Christmukkah Edition

We took yesterday off to celebrate the many holidays — and to see the new Bob Dylan movie (two thumbs up!). But there was a lot of news you should be aware of:

The big news is that Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins rejected the MTA's proposed capital plan. We'll be looking at what this means ... if we can get anyone on the phone today. ( Gothamist

Wow, the GOP on Staten Island really is a death cult. Why else would anyone demand the removal of an alread-installed suicide fence? ( Advance

NY Post) We always say that holiday revelers and cars don't mix. Here's more proof. ( NYDN

There's nothing "exclusive" about this Post story about the congestion pricing being raised on gridlock alert days. We reported that more than one year ago!

Gothamist didn't swallow the Department of Transportation's press release about how safe the streets are.

Wait, isn't this the center of NYC or not? ( Gothamist

It really was a terrible year for Mayor Adams, as The City reported . Our story will run tomorrow, promise!

A Nassau judge will rule on congestion pricing ... but after it starts. ( Newsday

