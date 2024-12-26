Thursday’s Headlines: Christmukkah Edition

We took yesterday off to celebrate the many holidays — and to see the new Bob Dylan movie (two thumbs up!). But there was a lot of news you should be aware of:
- The big news is that Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins rejected the MTA's proposed capital plan. We'll be looking at what this means ... if we can get anyone on the phone today. (Gothamist)
- Wow, the GOP on Staten Island really is a death cult. Why else would anyone demand the removal of an alread-installed suicide fence? (Advance)
- We always say that holiday revelers and cars don't mix. Here's more proof. (NYDN, NY Post)
- There's nothing "exclusive" about this Post story about the congestion pricing being raised on gridlock alert days. We reported that more than one year ago!
- Gothamist didn't swallow the Department of Transportation's press release about how safe the streets are.
- Wait, isn't this the center of NYC or not? (Gothamist)
- It really was a terrible year for Mayor Adams, as The City reported. Our story will run tomorrow, promise!
- A Nassau judge will rule on congestion pricing ... but after it starts. (Newsday)
- We'll be back tomorrow with a full list of our benefactors, but if you want to join them, click on the logo below to donate as part of our annual fundraising drive.