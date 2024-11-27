Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Our Big Mack Attack Edition

Who knew that our little story about MTA Board member David Mack's illegal parking and placard abuse would generate so much heat? Plus other news.

12:02 AM EST on November 27, 2024

It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or credit line to donate (please!).Angel Mendoza

Who knew that our little story about MTA Board member David Mack's illegal parking and placard abuse would generate so much heat?

As you recall, we caught the Nassau County representative to the venerable public transit board parked last week in an Access-a-Ride spot in front of the MTA headquarters with an inappropriately displayed Nassau County Police Department placard — as he was upstairs not only voting against congestion pricing, but blaming the city's notorious corruption on (wait for it!) illegally parked cars.

We were willing to let it be a one-day hit, but disability groups raised a raucous and demanded that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Gov. Hochul call for Mack's resignation.

It all played out in Newsday (thanks for the link!), where Mack was characteristically belligerent in his defense of his illegal parking and placard abuse.

Still, we were happy to play our small-but-crucial role in bringing to light Mack's misbehavior as a steward of the MTA's finances as well as his aggressiveness on the roads.

In other news:

  • Hell hath no fury like a dick caught in the act: As the Post reported, Friend of Trump/Hells Angel icon Chuck Zito was a jerk to cops who caught him with a fake plate. Kudos to the cops who not only arrested this scofflaw, but refused to give him the white glove treatment that he obviously felt he deserved.
  • Kudos to Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff for getting his pointed opinion piece — "Gov. Murphy’s congestion pricing vendetta harms New Jerseyans" — in the Newark Star-Ledger.
  • We've written a lot in the past about the particular perniciousness of the postal service, whose drivers block bike lanes and double-park with impunity because their vehicles don't have license plates of any kind. So this postal worker's decision to park in the "dangerous" Bedford Avenue bike lane is no surprise. (Reddit)
  • There's not a phone system that's been built that can handle prank callers, which is something the MTA should have anticipated. (NY Post, amNY, Gothamist)
  • Like Streetsblog, The City also covered the local effort in the Boogie Down to stop Gov. Hochul's plan to widen the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
  • Doctors always say that we need to get our iron. But not from subway air! (NY Times)
  • A big travel weekend is coming up. Be ready. We'll be on the Metro-North to my brother in New Canaan, where three round-trip tickets cost more than $70, plus another $17.40 for the subway. (amNY)
  • Finally, it's time to honor all of yesterday's donors to our annual fundraising drive (hint, hint): Thanks, Gabriela! Thanks, Tom! Thanks, Craig from Philly! Thanks, Isaac! Thanks, Juan! Thanks, Steven! Thanks, Tyler! Thanks, Alan! Thanks, Yosef! Thanks, Michael! Thanks, Neil! Thanks, Eric! Thanks, John! Thanks, Quinn! Thanks, Teresa! Thanks, WA!
Want to join the honor roll? Click the image or photo credit line to donate (please!).Angel Mendoza
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Broadway

Sound Vision: Two Broadway Blocks To Get Permanent Upgrades

"We’re really looking to create a premier public space," said the DOT's Public Realm Unit acting lead. All right then!

November 27, 2024
Carnage

Pedestrian Struck and Injured in Queens by an NYPD Traffic Agent: Cops

Police officials said that one of their traffic agents struck and injured a pedestrian in Jackson Heights on Monday night, and was not arrested.

November 26, 2024
New York State DMV

DWI Convictions Will Finally Mean License Points in New York State

For the first time, New York driver convicted of drunk driving or aggravated unlicensed operation will receive points on their license.

November 26, 2024
City of Yes

Urban Banning: Single-Family Districts Exempted from ‘Transit-Oriented Development’

"Exempting single-family from transit oriented development makes the least sense from a planning perspective," said one housing expert.

November 26, 2024
See all posts