Thursday’s Headlines: Victory and Loss Edition

It's a great country. Let's hope nothing bad happens to it.

There were gallons of ink and billions of electrons spilled over Tuesday night's election victory of Donald "Grover Cleveland" Trump, but only a few scribes bothered to link Trump's victory to likely debacles on the local scene.

The Times did an overview of what Trump's victory will "mean" for the city: "a harsher stance on recent migrant arrivals, halt[ing] congestion pricing and [an] administration at odds with city officials over climate change, health care and affordable housing." Sounds great. (Gothamist also weighed in.)

The Post focused on Mayor Adams's conflicted stance on immigration, at once saying that he doesn't want President Trump to deport a million people, but also flatly saying that he wants the federal government to "fix" the problem. Streetsblog attended that press conference, too, and the mayor and his team were all over the place on whether they will protect New Yorkers from deportations, as amNY and Hell Gate pointed out. (The mayor also flubbed the congestion pricing question, as Dave Colon reports today.)

Like Colon, Curbed, Crain's, Hell Gate and amNY, also focused on Gov. Hochul's epic failure on congestion pricing — and what Trump's election will mean (don't wait up!).

Meanwhile, our own Kea Wilson looked at the Trump effect on the national scene.

But mostly, every reporter in town was staring at red- and blue-hued maps on computer screens all day, judging by how little reporting actually got done: