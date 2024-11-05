Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Decision 2024 Edition

Skip the race for the White House, here's the livable streets news you need.

12:01 AM EST on November 5, 2024

It was a long night.

You didn't come here to hear about Donald Trump or Kamala Harris (though let's blame Gov. Hochul for something, amirite?), so before we spend all day looking at county-by-county numbers, let's get to the non-presidential news from yesterday:

  • First, let's recap what a great job our reporters did yesterday:
    • Komanoff outlined a street safety plan that depends on reining in delivery workers' mileage.
    • Dave Colon revealed that the state Department of Transportation may not fully destroy the Bronx with a highway parallel to the Cross-Bronx.
  • Second, it's not too late to start thinking about what happens to congestion pricing if Donald Trump does indeed lock this thing up. (No link; just sayin')
  • This whole Giuliani car thing is ridiculous. (NY Post, NY Times)
  • Paris is still eating our lunch. (Bloomberg)
  • And, finally, you gotta love this video of a wedding on the subway! (Via Twitter)
X.com
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Technology

Tech Could Speed Up City Transportation Projects: Report

Current technology could shorten reviews from months to a few hours, one expert said.

November 6, 2024
Interview

Q&A: On the Front Lines of America’s ‘Long War to Take Back Streets’

Streetsblog chats with author Nicole Gelinas, whose new book, "Movement," is a deep dive into all the ways our cities have been destroyed by cars.

November 6, 2024
Trucks

Opinion: Clean Trucks Will Save Lives — If Gov. Hochul Stays the Course

With each truck that rumbles through our communities, families are exposed to unsafe levels of diesel soot and tailpipe pollution.

November 6, 2024
Charles Komanoff

Reining in Deliverista Distances is the Key to Safety

A mileage fee on food deliveries can serve workers as well as the society of which they’re a part. What are we waiting for? 

November 5, 2024
Cross Bronx Expressway

State Now Considering Car-Free Connector Next To Cross-Bronx Expwy Instead of Covert Highway

Perhaps all of the local outrage over building a parallel highway to the Cross Bronx is working?

November 5, 2024
See all posts