Monday’s Headlines: ‘Columbus’ Day Edition

To us, it's Indigenous Peoples' Day, so the Streetsblog staff is off today. But it seems like the big story over the weekend was the complete implosion of the City Council's Italian Caucus over, you guessed it, the holiday formerly known as "Columbus Day." (The Post and 1010WINS covered it.)

If you believe Bay Ridge Council Member Justin Brannan, he was kicked out of the Caucus by Chairman David Carr, a Staten Island Republican, because he didn't show "fealty" to Christopher Columbus. And Carr refuses to allow any debate over whether Columbus Day should indeed become Indigenous Peoples' Day (in New York City, it's officially "Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day"; St. John's University also canceled Columbus, The Post reported).

Let's set aside for a second that Brannan and Carr should be running a roast beef restaurant not an Italian caucus. But it seems every year, some people want to relitigate Columbus, despite a well-documented legacy that is anything but holiday worthy. (In the end, he may have even been a Spaniard ... and a Jew, the BBC reported over the weekend).

The imbroglio ended with Brannan giving the Italian Caucus the ultimate bacio della morte, in a tweet that roughly translates to "get your head out of your ass."

It's 2024. Togli la testa dal culo! https://t.co/U28w6sbZLp — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) October 12, 2024

In other news:

The best story that you might have missed was Friday's post by Bloomberg that explains in minute detail how Uber and Lyft are screwing with taxi drivers in retaliation for the passage of the minimum wage bill.

Backers of the Eastern Queens Greenway are preparing for a massive "culture war" fight over a completely non-controversial plan to give kids and families more greenspace in Queens — a fight being picked for no reason by Council Member Vickie Paladino. ( Eastern Queens Greenway blog

Speaking of battles, advocates took to the Queensboro Bridge to demand that the Department of Transportation make good on its promise to create more space for cyclists and pedestrians. ( amNY ). Streetfilms was also there, as it has been year after year: