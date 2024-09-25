Wednesday’s Headlines: Whatever Happened to the Swagger Edition

Maybe it's the seemingly endless investigations. Or the daily resignations. Or simply Mayor Adams looked in the mirror and realized that this emperor has no clothes.

How else can you explain the complete collapse of Hizzoner's beloved swagger?

Whatever the cause, people are noticing.

"The Death of Outdoor Dining Is a Blow to New York’s Vitality," Times opinion writer Parker Richards pointed out on the op-ed page. The headline itself was a stinging rebuke of Mayor Adams, but the story went further:

"Where people could have socialized, eaten and supported the local economy, helping small businesses stay afloat, there is now a space that serves the desire to park," Richards wrote, adding that the loss of outdoor dining is "another example of shortsightedness, lack of creativity and choosing an outdated status quo over a vision of a better, healthier city."

The final paragraph is a stinging rebuke of the current leadership of Fun City:

"A gutless city government has undermined outdoor dining — adding it to the Second Avenue subway extension, shelved by the rollback of congestion pricing and innumerable bus lanes, in the dustbin of improvements New York City badly needs in order to stay vital."

Where's the swagger when we need it, Mr. Mayor?

In other news: