Friday’s Headlines: Gridlock Surrender Edition

The Department of Transportation yesterday put out its annual list of "Gridlock Alert" days — or as we call them at Streetsblog, "Surrender" days.

Every year, like clockwork, the agency issues the list of days when drivers are "encouraged" to leave the car behind — and every year, like clockwork, I send the following email to the DOT press office:

"Is the agency instituting concrete measures this year to reduce driving, including, but not limited to, mandatory HOV lanes, shuttle buses over bridges, closing streets to private autos, etc, or is the ["Gridlock Alert'] effort limited to the commissioner’s announcement that he 'encourages' area residents to not use their cars? Thank you. My deadline is 1:30 pm."

And every year, like clockwork, the DOT ignores my email. So, no, the agency isn't doing anything to actually reduce car use, but consider yourself "encouraged" not to drive on the following days:

Monday, September 23

Tuesday, September 24

Wednesday, September 25

Thursday, September 26

Friday, September 27

Wednesday, November 20

Thursday, November 21

Friday, November 22

Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday, December 3

Wednesday, December 4

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Tuesday, December 10

Wednesday, December 11

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Tuesday, December 17

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19

And as far as my exchanges with DOT? As we say in Brooklyn, wait 'til next year.

