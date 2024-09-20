Friday’s Headlines: Gridlock Surrender Edition

The Department of Transportation yesterday put out its annual list of "Gridlock Alert" days — or as we call them at Streetsblog, "Surrender" days.
Every year, like clockwork, the agency issues the list of days when drivers are "encouraged" to leave the car behind — and every year, like clockwork, I send the following email to the DOT press office:
"Is the agency instituting concrete measures this year to reduce driving, including, but not limited to, mandatory HOV lanes, shuttle buses over bridges, closing streets to private autos, etc, or is the ["Gridlock Alert'] effort limited to the commissioner’s announcement that he 'encourages' area residents to not use their cars? Thank you. My deadline is 1:30 pm."
And every year, like clockwork, the DOT ignores my email. So, no, the agency isn't doing anything to actually reduce car use, but consider yourself "encouraged" not to drive on the following days:
- Monday, September 23
- Tuesday, September 24
- Wednesday, September 25
- Thursday, September 26
- Friday, September 27
- Wednesday, November 20
- Thursday, November 21
- Friday, November 22
- Tuesday, November 26
- Tuesday, December 3
- Wednesday, December 4
- Thursday, December 5
- Friday, December 6
- Tuesday, December 10
- Wednesday, December 11
- Thursday, December 12
- Friday, December 13
- Tuesday, December 17
- Wednesday, December 18
- Thursday, December 19
And as far as my exchanges with DOT? As we say in Brooklyn, wait 'til next year.
