Thursday’s Headlines: Get Sheds Down Edition

Mayor Adams appears so desperate for a W that he journeyed to Midtown yesterday to tout a city effort to remove excessive scaffolding, some of which has been affixed to buildings so long that they appear to be part of the building.

No one had a negative word to say about the mayor's worthy effort, which The Post and Gothamist covered. But both outlets missed the real irony here: The mayor who was citing the negative effect of scaffolding on small business bottom lines is the same guy who helped convert the city's enormously popular, Covid-era roadside dining initiative into a much-smaller seasonal program, leaving thousands of restaurateurs out of luck.

It's smaller because the seasonal format means that restaurants will have to set up their "streeteries" every April, break them down every November and then store them for four months at great expense. It's too much for so many business owners to bear.

The demise of thousands of streeteries has been sad to watch. We caught the scene outside of Negril as workers chopped up one of the pandemic's most-popular outdoor dining sheds, so we decided to recall the glory days in a tweet:

Here's the full going, going, gone sequence from @NegrilBK with a final requiem shot by @brooklynspoke. Please blame @NYCSpeakerAdams and @nycmayor Adams for this complete loss of great public space in favor of storage for privately owned autos: pic.twitter.com/cWtPZnHVEh — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) August 14, 2024

And our colleague Clarence Eckerson Jr. turned it into an epic short film that every city lawmaker should watch:

In other news: