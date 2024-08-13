Tuesday’s Headlines: News Biz Contractions Edition

We don't usually gaze at the navel in our morning media roundup, but two unrelated (or are they?!) stories caught our eyes yesterday.

First, we learned that WCBS-880 (which has been featuring Streetsblog reporters more and more lately) will shift from its all-news format to sports, thanks to a purchase by ESPN. That's not only a huge loss for all us news junkies, but also a loss for city journalism, as two dozen reporters lost their jobs. The Daily News and amNY covered it.

Then the New York Times announced that it won't be making endorsements in local races anymore, upsetting many people who care about local news, like Paul Newell:

I have disagreed with the @nytopinion as often as I've agreed with them. They endorsed me once and against me once. But they had a voice of value and provided an important civic binding. 2/ — Paul Newell 紐保羅 (@NewellNYC) August 13, 2024

Now, look, you know that we don't always share the Gray Lady's car-centric world view, but her endorsements did matter in local races. But without the Times at least holding local officials accountable (yes, for safe streets and better transit), there's now only one place that will matter for livable streets-minded progressives.

No, not Streetsblog — we can't endorse individual candidates. So if you want help figuring out which politician really cares about improving buses, creating great public space or simply getting drivers to stop killing us, check out StreetsPAC, the only political action committee devoted to the movement for livable streets and transportation equity.

Tell 'em we sent you.

