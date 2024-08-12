Monday’s Headlines: No Excuses Edition

As part of New Jersey's effort to close many of the license plate loopholes identified by our Polk-Award-winning "Ghost Tags" series last year, Garden State motor vehicles officials finally unveiled last week new temporary tags that are far harder to fake.

There are more changes than meet the eye. Plates: NJ Motor Vehicle Commission

According to the officials, licensed car dealers will be required to start issuing the new tags on Aug. 11 "to reduce vehicle registration fraud" — which is exactly what our reporter Jesse Coburn exposed in his series. For a while, both the new tags and the frequently fugazy old ones will be on the road, but after Nov. 1, anything resembling the left plate above will be a fraud, even if it was originally issued legitimately.

And NYPD cops will have no problem telling the real from the fakes: "Temp tags will no longer be issued on plain white paper," New Jersey officials said. "Going forward they will be issued on light grey security paper."

It's a small change, but it could mean real success in reducing the presence of cars bearing fake or fraudulently issued temporary tags, a phenomenon that exploded during the pandemic (and with one Streetsblog editor!), but continues today, thanks to Jersey's still-lax rules over who can legally issue temp tags.

And one other thing needs reform: New York's speed and red-light cameras still can't read New Jersey temps — even the real ones. And it's not because the cameras are blurry — it's because New Jersey won't give us the registration information so the scofflaw drivers can be ticketed, as we reported last month.

For now, we'll take the W.

In other news: