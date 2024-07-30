Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Wherefore Art Thou, Gov. Hochul Edition

The big story yesterday was the fact that MTA headquarters is a skyscraper completely surrounded by a lapping sea of red ink. Plus other news.

12:05 AM EDT on July 30, 2024

This is the world we live in.

As far as I'm concerned, the big story yesterday was the fact that MTA headquarters on Lower Broadway is a skyscraper completely surrounded by a lapping sea of red ink.

Obviously, Streetsblog got right into the fray, with Dave Colon reporting the news to Gov. Hochul that her decision to cancel congestion pricing has had the kind of ripple effect like that time you threw that broken refrigerator (hmm, how did it break in the first place?) into the lake at your friends' friend's parents' vacation house (sure you were only there for one night, but still...).

Gothamist also had a take, albeit with fewer college memories.

Throwback Tuesday: What if these are the "good old days" for the subway.

Oh, and by the way, congestion pricing was supposed to start exactly one month ago. How's that going?

In other news from a surprisingly slow day:

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

