Tuesday’s Headlines: Wherefore Art Thou, Gov. Hochul Edition

As far as I'm concerned, the big story yesterday was the fact that MTA headquarters on Lower Broadway is a skyscraper completely surrounded by a lapping sea of red ink.
Obviously, Streetsblog got right into the fray, with Dave Colon reporting the news to Gov. Hochul that her decision to cancel congestion pricing has had the kind of ripple effect like that time you threw that broken refrigerator (hmm, how did it break in the first place?) into the lake at your friends' friend's parents' vacation house (sure you were only there for one night, but still...).
Gothamist also had a take, albeit with fewer college memories.
Oh, and by the way, congestion pricing was supposed to start exactly one month ago. How's that going?
In other news from a surprisingly slow day:
- Finally, The NY Times's "Street Wars" column defended the rights of pedestrians to walk without being smushed.
- So much for that free bus pilot. (NYDN, amNY)
- Hey, Mayor Adams, your high tech corruption is showing. (Hell Gate)
- Whaddya know? The Post followed our rat pack story.
- OMG some car drivers are such assholes. (NY Post)