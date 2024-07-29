Monday’s Headlines: Smell a Rat Edition

Kudos again to reporter Katie Honan for not only photographing the mayor in his new rat swag (which Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, again at Hizzoner's side, probably won't don until there's a version in red), but then solving the mystery of the new garb:

You too can get the Rat Pack swag by signing up to volunteer - https://t.co/62s3rpouFi pic.twitter.com/oFv0mXVD32 — katie honan (@katie_honan) July 28, 2024

As Honan eluded, there's more to the rat shirts than just fashion: the city now has a website where you can join the "NYC Rat Pack" and serve your neighbors. All you have to do is attend a virtual or in-person "Rat Academy" hosted by the Department of Health, then join a "Rat Walk," and then participate in, or host, a "rat mitigation service event." (Host? The possibilities are endless: little cheese cubes? Slightly nibbled slices of pizza? A buffet lunch served out of a big black garbage bag?)

"As a member of the NYC Rat Pack, you will be deputized to educate, engage, and take action on all things rat mitigation," the website states (amNY and Gothamist also covered it).

Sounds good, but what about the shirts and caps?

"Once certified [by completing passing all three hurdles], you’ll get the swag to show off your NYC Rat Pack membership!"

Count me in! (I mean, seriously; I've signed up for the next virtual academy and I intend to spend my summer taking rat walks and undergoing mitigation service). See you at the garbage pile!

In other news from a busy weekend: