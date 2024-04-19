Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines: Gimme Bus Shelter Edition

The days of the Landmarks Preservation Commission reviewing every proposed bus shelter in landmarked districts may be no more. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on April 19, 2024

Photo via Public Design Commission|

A bus shelter in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The days of the Landmarks Preservation Commission reviewing every proposed bus shelter in districts under its jurisdiction could soon be over — or at least greatly diminished.

That's according to new rules proposed by the LPC to waive the commission's current requirement that its members vote to approve any new bus shelter at a bus stop, as long as the shelter's design has approval from the city's Public Design Commission.

Members of the public have a chance to chime in on the proposed policy change at the LPC's May 9 hearing, via email to nycrules@lpc.nyc.gov, on the city's online rules portal or via mail to the LPC at 1 Centre Street.

The existing rules are a well-worn tool, at least rhetorically, for NIMBYs who want to block bus shelters from being installed in their neighborhoods. The LPC typically approves proposed shelters — as evidenced by its move to scrap its oversight role entirely.

In other news:

  • From the Assignment Desk: Composting group Big Reuse will rally Friday at 10:30 a.m. against the Parks Department's plan to evict their Queensbridge composting site to create an agency parking lot. More info here.
  • The New York Post laid off its transit reporter. (Nolan Hicks via Twitter)
  • Street vendors want City Hall to lift the cap on licenses to let them operate. (Gothamist)
  • Josh Gottheimer calls the MTA's congestion pricing traffic mitigation funds "crumbs." (New Jersey Monitor)
  • Meet the "busiest turnstile" in New York City — taking three million spins per year. (Curbed)
  • Congestion pricing pick ups momentum... in Boston! (Axios Boston)
  • 19-year-old Bronx man killed in parking dispute. (Daily News)
  • Damned bike lanes! (CurbJumpingNYC via Twitter)
  • And, finally, we've been asking the Department of Transportation for weeks about today's closed-press Equity in Motion summit, and we were finally invited to the opening plenary session. So are you, apparently:
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

