Friday’s Headlines: Gimme Bus Shelter Edition

The days of the Landmarks Preservation Commission reviewing every proposed bus shelter in districts under its jurisdiction could soon be over — or at least greatly diminished.

That's according to new rules proposed by the LPC to waive the commission's current requirement that its members vote to approve any new bus shelter at a bus stop, as long as the shelter's design has approval from the city's Public Design Commission.

Members of the public have a chance to chime in on the proposed policy change at the LPC's May 9 hearing, via email to nycrules@lpc.nyc.gov, on the city's online rules portal or via mail to the LPC at 1 Centre Street.

The existing rules are a well-worn tool, at least rhetorically, for NIMBYs who want to block bus shelters from being installed in their neighborhoods. The LPC typically approves proposed shelters — as evidenced by its move to scrap its oversight role entirely.

