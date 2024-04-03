Wednesday’s Headlines: Silent Treatment Edition

Good news! The city Department of Transportation is hosting an "Equity in Motion Summit" on Friday, April 19, at the CUNY Graduate Center in Midtown. I am sure it's going to be great.

Bad news? I can't tell you much more because the agency's press office won't answer any questions about it. Not any. Not even "When is it?" or "Who's invited?" or "What's on the agenda?" or even, "Will reporters get free snacks?"

How do I even know about it? Funny thing is, Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez mentioned it proudly during his remarks at Open Plans's Public Space Awards on Feb. 29 — where DOT was honored for expanding Summer Streets to all five boroughs.

I was so excited to learn more that I raced over (well, slowly, as I'm getting on in years) to one of Rodriguez's press officers. He didn't know, so I sent emails to the agency's press team on March 1, March 5, March 7, March 11, March 19, March 28, April 1 and again yesterday. None was answered.

Honestly, I have no idea why, given that being asked about the summit would likely give the DOT team a chance to boast about all of the agency's equity accomplishments.

Thankfully, the interweb has one reference to the summit. New York Lawyers for the Public Interest posted something about it, most likely because its Senior Organizer of Disability Justice, Eman Rimawi-Doster, will speak at a session called “Reconnecting Communities and Dismantling Inequitable Infrastructure.” That panel includes other speakers on topics of accessibility, fare access, air quality and parking and land use.

There are probably other panels, and other chances to hear about what DOT has learned during the Vision Zero years. And when I find out, you'll find out.

Speaking of other things that the city's squadron of press officers doesn't want to discuss, I learned on March 29 that the war memorial in the center of a Park Slope traffic circle had again been knocked over by a car driver. It was almost two years to the day since the same thing happened in 2022, so I sent the new picture over to the NYPD:

We asked NYPD about this on March 29. And two more times after that. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Set aside for a second that the 2022 crash was never "solved" — and believe me, I ask the NYPD for updates all the time — this time, the agency ignored three emails and one call before finally responding, "The report is not yet finalized." A follow-up email was ignored.

So if you're frustrated that Streetsblog doesn't always have the answers to your burning questions, well, it's not for lack of trying.

In other news: