Wednesday’s HeadIines: Get the Buses Moving Edition

Let's focus on a little footnote from Marsha Kramer's damn good interview on WCBS2 on Sunday with MTA CEO Janno Lieber. After dispensing Kramer's questions about some environmental ramifications of congestion pricing, Lieber got down to one of his (and our) concerns about the transit service he provides:

"I'm in the transit business. I want to grow service," he said. "I want to make sure there are more buses out on the streets, although part of the challenge with bus service is not how many buses you have there, it's whether the congestion is clear. We got to deal with that street congestion."

And by "we," he really means Mayor Adams, who controls the city's roadways and the congestion thereon. Later, Lieber said, "We need more bus lanes."

As has been well-reported by Streetsblog and pretty much everyone (even the Times!), the Adams administration is violating city law with its failure to build dedicated bus lanes.

Eric Adams was mandated to build 20 miles of bus lanes in 2022. He built 12.9 miles.



The law then required him to build 30 miles of bus lanes in 2023. He built 7.8.



How can he call himself a law and order mayor, when New Yorkers can’t trust him to follow the law? pic.twitter.com/4DaWloYcaU — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) February 6, 2024

So we threw a few questions over to the City Hall press shop:

Lieber specifically said that his buses are stuck behind NYC traffic. Does the mayor have a plan to deal with that?

Lieber specifically said that we need more bus lanes in NYC. Can you document for me the mayor’s plan for bus lane construction in 2024?

City Hall declined to answer either question directly. But spokesperson Liz Garcia did offer a statement.

"In two years, the Adams administration has made our streets safer and improved commutes for nearly 700,000 daily bus riders by building and enhancing bus lanes from the North Bronx to southern Brooklyn," she said, possibly referring to the few bright spots that City Hall and the Department of Transportation refer to a lot (for lack of other bright spots). "And with our partners in the state legislature, we delivered a major win with five free bus routes starting last fall. We continue to work with our partners in the MTA and with communities across the city to build on this record of success."

Success? Weekday local bus speeds, which were 7.7 miles per hour on average when the mayor took office have fallen to 7.5 miles per hour — a small drop, but a meaningful one. And people on Fordham Road are still waiting for their improvements.

