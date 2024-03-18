Monday’s Headlines: ‘Criminal Mischief’ is National News Edition

NBC News did a nicely in-depth piece on scofflaws who cover or deface their license plates to avoid tolls and camera-issued tickets.

The NBC News Now segment aired on Friday night and was an immediate hit (in my household, especially) because it not only featured videos of me repainting scratched off numbers or pull off decals or other coverings, but also featured Jimmy and the Jaywalkers' hit song, "Criminal Mischief" (which the New Yorker once called an earworm, despite not providing a link to the song).

As promised, I'll be ramping up my plate correction efforts as we get close to congestion pricing.

Speaking of congestion pricing:

There really is no limit to the anti-congestion-pricing story angles they're cooking up at the Post . This time, they wrote about how real estate brokers are promising "Avoid congestion pricing" to buyers or renters outside the zone. You know, there's another way to avoid paying a toll for driving: stop driving into the most congested part of the city that happens to have the best transit.

Crain's had a bizarre story that suggested that last week's subway shooting had a connection to the forthcoming toll.

On the plus side, Open Plans (our sister organization) presented 10 demands to ensure that congestion pricing works as designed. ( amNY

this We've covered before (and so has Council Member Gale Brewer !), but Upper East Site suggests that the Department of Transportation is again talking about residential parking permits north of the congestion zone. The problem? It's not a panacea and might not be necessary, despite what congestion-pricing foes believe.

In other news: