Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Hey, Teachers, Leave Those Kids Alone Edition

12:00 AM EST on January 5, 2024

Teachers have these. They need to count their blessings.

The big story yesterday was the United Federation of Teachers suing to stop congestion pricing on the grounds that teachers should not be forced to ride the same subway that's good enough for the rest of us.

Everyone covered it because it was so absurd on so many levels. For one thing, as Streetsblog has previously reported, all the driving being done in this city kills and maims public school kids at a disproportionate rate, so it's ironic that teachers want to do more of it.

In addition, all drivers are subject to plenty tolls; there's nothing new or novel about tolling to get into Manhattan, so we all need to stop pretending there is.

This chart from the congestion pricing environmental assessment shows the costs associated with driving vs. using transit.Graphic: MTA

The anti-congestion pricing Post played up the union grievances and left the MTA's response to a single buried paragraph. The Daily News allowed the suit's most preposterous claim stand unchallenged, namely that car users are so overburdened that they "can't afford" the toll. In fact, the congestion pricing environmental assessment makes it clear that drivers have already made an excessively expensive choice — after buying, gassing up, insuring and maintaining their cars, a Staten Island-to-Manhattan commuter pays roughly $74 a day on his commute while transit users spend just $12. So don't tell me they can't afford a toll — they can, they're just suffering buyer's remorse.

Meanwhile, amNY, Gothamist and Chalkbeat played it more or less straight, which left it to Streetsblog to point out that many teachers are embarrassed by their union leadership's 11th-hour bid to overturn the state-mandated toll, and how only a few dozen Staten Island residents would even be subject to the toll because that's how many commute to the Central Business District in a car.

In other news:

  • The big non-legal news yesterday was the two-train collision under the Upper West Side that injured two dozen people and destroyed the evening rush hour. It's unclear if service would be back this morning. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times)
  • Though unrelated, the LIRR also had a meltdown with its service thanks to a single disabled train at Grand Central. (WPIX).
  • Gothamist got around to the Citi Bike price increase that we broke last week.
  • Finally, did you hear about the car that tried to perpendicular park?
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Department of Parks & Recreation

Plaza Near Brooklyn Bridge to Become Sports and Rec Space

Paddle ball and a dog run might be coming to the Brooklyn Bridge soon.

January 5, 2024
Streetsblog USAChildren

This Albanian City Should Inspire America to Go Big on ‘School Streets’

Streets near schools should be for kids — not cars. And this Albanian city is set to reimagine roads in front of all its learning centers.

January 5, 2024
Streetsblog USAUrban Design

Talking Headways Podcast: Narrow the Lanes!

At 30 to 35 miles per hour, research shows that 12- and 11-feet-wide lanes have significantly higher number of crashes than 10- or nine-feet-wide lanes.

January 5, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Teachers Union Prez: You Can’t Expect My Members To Ride The Train Or Bus!

Teachers don't like using transit, and have been enabled to feel that way thanks to the parking placards they were gifted in the de Blasio era.

January 4, 2024
See all posts