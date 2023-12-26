Tuesday’s Headlines: Less Wonderful Time of the Year Edition

OK, Christmas is over (we're already seeing trees end up in Mulchfest piles!), and we're back to the grind. And, apparently, other outlets are, too, because there was a lot of news this weekend when you were (and when I say "you were," I mean "I was") drinking too much egg nog and eating too many fruitcakes:

“Someone with a 1-hr car commute needs to earn 40% more to be as happy as someone with a short walk to work. On the other hand, if someone shifts from a long commute to a walk, their happiness increases as much as if they’d fallen in love.” #CityMakingMathhttps://t.co/L9qdJ22ngc pic.twitter.com/5J4F1U4Qkn — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) December 24, 2023