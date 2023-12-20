Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines: Rail News Edition
Our editor is on a train, so let's get right to yesterday's news!
MTA Reviewing Proposed Upper West Side Delivery Worker Hub Amid Ongoing Pushback
The MTA has yet to give the go-ahead to a proposed Upper West Side delivery worker rest stop as some locals continue to fight the proposal.
Scenic Midtown Greenway Section Opens, But Gap Remains
It's a beautiful greenway, but it still doesn't fill the Midtown gap.
Tuesday’s Headlines: Admit It, You Want To Be On A Community Board Edition
Brooklyn Beep Antonio Reynoso wants you to apply. Plus other news.
Komanoff: MTA’s Three-Day Blitz on Toll Scofflaws is Not Nearly Enough
It’s awesome that a three-day sting nabbed 44 autos that had racked up $922,500 in unpaid bridge tolls and fines, but the agency needs to do more.