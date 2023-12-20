Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Rail News Edition

Our editor is on a train, so let's get right to yesterday's news!

12:00 AM EST on December 20, 2023

ABOARD THE ETHAN ALLEN EXPRESS — I'm on an eight-hour Amtrak train to Vermont as I write this, and will get right to yesterday's news straight away after I just point out that the New Yorker I'm reading has a really offensive cartoon (for people in my line of work, but also for seniors, no doubt):

Sorry, New Yorker, but this isn't funny.Cartoon: Benjamin Schwartz

Now, to the news:

  • The Cross-Bronx Expressway is getting more money for fixing Robert Moses's mistake. (Bronx Daily)
  • Disgusting cars and the awful people who drive them. (New Yorker)
  • From our national desk: The new MUTCD is out! (Streetsblog USA)
  • Now they're coming for us! There wasn't much of a media blitz when the NYPD kicked reporters out of 1 Police Plaza, but the mayor's talk of limiting access to City Hall's historic Room 9 will likely draw out the big guns. (NYDN)
  • The Daily News followed up on our earlier reporting about attacks on transit workers.
  • A cop was struck by a reckless moped rider. Good thing it wasn't a car driver or he'd be dead. (NY Post)
  • Speaking of which: Car carnage in Queens, but the Daily News wanted to play up the notion that crashes like this are "just an accident." (amNY also covered it.)
  • Cops arrested the driver who killed Glen Fields in Bedford-Stuyvesant earlier this month.
  • And, finally, it's time to honor yesterday's contributors to our annual fundraising appeal, which you can help out simply by clicking here. Thanks, David! Thanks, Philip!
It's our monthly donation drive!
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

