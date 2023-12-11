Monday’s Headlines: The Bronx Nobody Knows Edition

If you know someone who loves The Bronx and loves to walk, have we got a stocking stuffer for you.

Late great sociologist William Helmreich, who was known for walking all over New York City and writing about his discoveries in his "New York Nobody Knows" books, has posthumously released his final book in the series, "The Bronx Nobody Knows" (Princeton University Press).

It's another marvelously detailed classic with too many details to provide here. Helmreich died in 2020, so it has fallen on his wife, Helaine Helmreich, to promote the book all over town (she walked most of the city's hilliest borough with her husband, so she's an authority, too).

And, boy, has she been promoting. Helmreich has been on the Indoor Voices Podcast, in the Forward, on the Bronx Buzz and on CBS Sunday Morning. More recently, she appeared at an Untapped Cities event:

So if you love The Bronx, buy the book.

