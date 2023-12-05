Tuesday’s Headlines: Gridlock Alert — And Gridlock Abort — Day Edition

Irony can be pretty ironic sometimes. According to the Department of Transportation, today is a "Gridlock Alert" day — one of 19 this season that the agency anointed as part of its feeble annual effort to beg people not to drive into Manhattan.

Curiously enough, that's a perfect day for supporters of congestion pricing to rally in Union Square! Tout le monde will be there: MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, NYC Transit President Richard Davey, right-thinking members of the Council and all your favorite (or not so favorite, if you're one of those people who is legally barred from approaching DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez) advocacy groups, such as Riders Alliance, Open Plans and Transportation Alternatives.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. The congestion starts much earlier, but hopefully ends when the tolls begin this summer.

