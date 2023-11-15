Carnage
BREAKING: Cyclist Critically Injured by Dump Truck Driver in Downtown Brooklyn
A cyclist was struck and critically wounded by the driver of a massive dump truck at one of the busiest intersections in Brooklyn this afternoon.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog New York City
See all posts
NYPD Christens New Busway with Livingston Street Tow-A-Palooza
The launch of New York City's newest busway was heralded Tuesday by the mid-afternoon arrival of NYPD tow trucks.
Wednesday’s Headlines: Report Around the Clock Edition
It's going to be a busy day on the livable streets front today, with Streetsblog reporters fanning out across town. So get the jump on it, with our headlines.
Vision? Zero: Prospect Heights Seeks Daylighting for a Neighborhood with None
No streets are clear of parked cars as required under state law — and locals see it as evidence that the area’s streets "really are unsafe.”