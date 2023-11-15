BREAKING: Cyclist Critically Injured by Dump Truck Driver in Downtown Brooklyn

A cyclist was struck and critically wounded by the driver of a massive dump truck at one of the busiest intersections in Brooklyn this afternoon.

Cops said that the truck driver struck the cyclist at 3:06 p.m. at the intersection of Tillary and Adams streets — the spot where thousands of cyclists daily enter and leave the Brooklyn Bridge bike path. The victim suffered head trauma and was taken to an unidentified hospital in critical condition, police said.

The plate on the dump truck indicates that it has been caught on camera three times for speeding and twice for running red lights since 2020, according to city stats.

Photos taken at the scene show that the truck driver was headed westbound on Tillary Street and the cyclist was heading north in the bike lane on Adams Street just before it enters the bridge bike lane.

The bike appears to have been shorn in two from the collision with the much heavier truck.

Photo: NYC Bike Lanes

It is one of the scariest intersections in Downtown Brooklyn for cyclists.

So far this year, there have been 28 reported crashes at that one intersection, causing injuries to three cyclists, two pedestrians and 12 motorists, according to city stats.

A slightly larger zone, encompassing just three blocks of Tillary Street between Flatbush Avenue and Cadman Plaza West, has been the site of 87 reported crashes this year in the first 10 months of this year, injuring seven cyclists, three pedestrians and 32 motorists.

The entrance to the bridge bike path is always narrowed by the presence of an NYPD squad car, which officials have said provides counter-terrorism deterrence, but ends up putting cyclists and pedestrians in the same narrow half-lane.

This year has been an epically bad one for cyclists, with 27 fatalities and 4,515 injured. That's roughly 14 cyclists injured every day.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.