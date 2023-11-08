Wednesday’s Headlines: Election Recap Edition

Yesterday's election didn't bring many surprises on a local level (as always, NY1 had the easiest summary) ... except the apparent defeat of Bronx Council Member Majorie Velazquez by her Republican challenger Kristy Marmorato.

Full results were not available when we went to bed, and a lot can change when only 81 percent of the vote is in, but if the result holds up it will be a major upset.

If Velazquez is know to Streetsblog readers, it's only for her flawed bill to make the pandemic-era outdoor dining program a permanent fixture of New York streets. Her failure to make it year-round was hardly the deciding issue in her district, but it still sticks in advocates' craw.

Don't look for Velazquez's name in the Streetsblog archives; she almost never returned calls from reporters. (The Daily News covered her loss.)

Justin Brannan (left) apparently beat Ari Kagan.

In other major election news: Democrat Justin Brannan appears to have triumphed in the "Battle of the Brooklyn Incumbents" over Republican Ari Kagan (NY Times, NYDN, Crain's). The pair faced off once redistricting merged their Bay Ridge-Bensonhurst districts into one. Brannan is a more reliable supporter of street safety measures ... to a point. Ever notice that there are no on-street protected bike in Bay Ridge? We have. And we'll be watching.

