Wednesday’s Headlines: Election Recap Edition
Yesterday's election didn't bring many surprises — except that Marjorie Velázquez lost in The Bronx. Plus other news.
More from Streetsblog New York City
Manhattan Panel Pans City Council E-Bike Registration Bill
A Manhattan community board is the first to take up a controversial bill that would require licensing and registration for e-bikes. And it rejected it.
Billionaire Mets Owner: Give Me Your Gambling Addicts and I’ll Give You Bike Lanes and Public Space
It turns out Steve Cohen's big off-season priority wasn't Shohei Ohtani, but replacing the parking lot outside Citi Field with a casino and some bike lanes.
Garden Potty: NJ Reveals That Its Turnpike Widening Will Add Thousands MORE Cars to Canal Street Sewer
And they're suing us to stop congestion pricing?! New Jersey's $11-billion Turnpike widening will dump thousands more cars onto Canal Street via the Holland Tunnel, which is an outrage.
Tuesday’s Headlines: Another Stain on the Shield Edition
Another day, another cop driving recklessly — and then cursing out anyone who calls him out for it. Plus other news.