Monday’s Headlines: People Over Parking Edition

Two wasteful spots for cars — or one comfy spot for humans?

Our friends at Open Plans know the answer — and to demonstrate how much more housing New York City could have, the public policy advocates turned two parking spaces in a Williamsburg garage into a surprisingly spacious studio apartment, complete with a bed, a den, a kitchen area and a nook or two.

In other words, you go from this...

Look at how much space two cars take up. Photo: Angel Mendoza

...to this

You could even have people over! Photo: Angel Mendoza

It's all part of Open Plans's quest to end outdated zoning rules that require developers to include lots of parking in many new projects — parking that encourages car ownership, which leads to congestion, pollution and road violence.

It was such a good demonstration that Clarence Eckerson covered it in a quick-turnaround, must-see Streetfilms video:

Gothamist also covered.

The good news is that Mayor Adams appears to be listening. As we've reported, his "City of Yes" zoning proposal would completely eliminate parking mandates, though it's unclear if the proposal will emerge from the public review process unscathed (we hope it does).

In other news from the weekend: