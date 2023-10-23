Monday’s Headlines: People Over Parking Edition

Two wasteful spots for cars — or one comfy spot for humans?
Our friends at Open Plans know the answer — and to demonstrate how much more housing New York City could have, the public policy advocates turned two parking spaces in a Williamsburg garage into a surprisingly spacious studio apartment, complete with a bed, a den, a kitchen area and a nook or two.
In other words, you go from this...
...to this
It's all part of Open Plans's quest to end outdated zoning rules that require developers to include lots of parking in many new projects — parking that encourages car ownership, which leads to congestion, pollution and road violence.
It was such a good demonstration that Clarence Eckerson covered it in a quick-turnaround, must-see Streetfilms video:
The good news is that Mayor Adams appears to be listening. As we've reported, his "City of Yes" zoning proposal would completely eliminate parking mandates, though it's unclear if the proposal will emerge from the public review process unscathed (we hope it does).
In other news from the weekend:
NIMBY and the Village — perfect together. (NY Post)
The disconnect between the Times opinion and national pages and the paper's car-centric Metro section was again on display, thanks to Jamelle Bouie's insightful column on the rise in pedestrian deaths.
Here's another good idea from Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch: Put cameras on street sweepers to give tickets to richies who can't be bothered to move their car for alternate-side parking. (Gothamist)
There were two more car-related deaths over the weekend. The Daily News rounded them both up in one story, while amNY gave pedestrian victim Julio Plaza his own focus. The key detail: Cops said the driver was speeding, yet he wasn't charged.
And road rage after a minor fender-bender led to the death of another man. (NYDN)
New legislation in Albany seeks to eliminate — in one fell swoop — the use of illegal mopeds by requiring sellers of the devices to register them with the DMV before buyers could take them out of the shop.