Thursday’s Headlines: You Can’t Spell ‘Corrupt Senator’ Without ‘Car’ Edition

It always starts with a car.

As the NY Times and North Jersey reported yesterday, the indictment of New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez more or less began with a fatal car crash that his then-girlfriend Nadine Arslanian caused in Bogota, New Jersey, in 2018.

And suburban car dependency played a role, too. According to prosecutors, Arslanian needed a car so badly that the senator "was willing to try to suppress an unrelated criminal prosecution for a New Jersey businessman in exchange for a $60,000 Mercedes convertible," the Times reported.

And the whole "interrogation" of Arslanian will remind so many victims of road violence about how easy it is for a driver to get off. "He just jumped on my windshield," the killer driver says. (Watch it below.)

The Mercedes deal also involved alleged insurance fraud by a Menendez-linked trucking company (jump to page 19 of the indictment linked above).

So, as we always say at Streetsblog, all corruption starts with a car.

