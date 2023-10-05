Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: You Can’t Spell ‘Corrupt Senator’ Without ‘Car’ Edition

The indictment of Sen. Robert Menendez more or less began with a fatal car crash that his then-girlfriend Nadine Arslanian caused in New Jersey. Plus other news.

12:00 AM EDT on October 5, 2023

It always starts with a car.

It always starts with a car.

This week's headlines are sponsored by the LIC Summit on Oct. 17. Click graphic for info and tickets.

As the NY Times and North Jersey reported yesterday, the indictment of New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez more or less began with a fatal car crash that his then-girlfriend Nadine Arslanian caused in Bogota, New Jersey, in 2018.

And suburban car dependency played a role, too. According to prosecutors, Arslanian needed a car so badly that the senator "was willing to try to suppress an unrelated criminal prosecution for a New Jersey businessman in exchange for a $60,000 Mercedes convertible," the Times reported.

And the whole "interrogation" of Arslanian will remind so many victims of road violence about how easy it is for a driver to get off. "He just jumped on my windshield," the killer driver says. (Watch it below.)

The Mercedes deal also involved alleged insurance fraud by a Menendez-linked trucking company (jump to page 19 of the indictment linked above).

So, as we always say at Streetsblog, all corruption starts with a car.

In other news:

  • The biggest story that probably won't have much impact was the news that MTA Chairman Janno Lieber actually has a stake in the success of Silverstein Properties' casino bid. Yes, the stake is small and yes, Lieber says he's "recused" himself, but it doesn't only look bad. It is bad. (NYDN)
  • The Daily News got a second day out of Mayor Adams's failure to hire the flood coordinator promised by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.
  • Everyone took an angle on the MTA's "20-Year Needs Assessment" report, with the Daily News, NY Times and Gothamist focusing on climate change, Streetsblog focusing on the lack of dollar figures and the Post revealing other flaws (amNY and Crain's played it straight). We might also have some follow-ups, because Dave Colon keeps pitching me angles. And you know me, I love an angle.
  • The driver of a wrong-way moped was killed in a crash with a truck on the Upper East Side. (Upper East Site)
  • Why can't The Bronx have nice things? Ask Veo, the scooter company. (amNY)
  • Hey, car drivers ... cry me a river. (Crain's)
  • It took 13 years, but cops finally arrested killer driver Anthony Cherestal. (NY Post)
  • Hell Gate followed the Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn Dodger story as the former proud resident of Kings County becomes just another Lincoln square.
  • And, finally, you have to hand it to Riders Alliance for a kick-ass video from Fordham Road featuring bus riders angry at the mayor for capitulating to "seven white people" who don't even live in the borough:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Delivery

A Day in the Life of a NYC Deliverista

A delivery worker gives a rare insight into the long list of challenges and dangers, from exploitative app companies to the constant threat of traffic crashes.

October 5, 2023
MTA

MTA: Don’t Ask Us How Much It’ll Cost to Keep This System Running Another 20 Years

Some costs were provided, but outside observers were baffled why the MTA neglected to say how much the repair and refresh part would cost.

October 4, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Concerted Effort Edition

The Great Lawn will be closed to the public six weeks earlier than normal because of those damn rockers. Plus other news.

October 4, 2023
Broadway

Broadway Vision: Watch 15 Years of Transformation in a Single Streetfilm

It's hard to see the big picture of just what has been accomplished between Times and Union squares. That's where Clarence Eckerson Jr. comes in.

October 4, 2023
See all posts