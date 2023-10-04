Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines: Concerted Effort Edition

The Great Lawn will be closed to the public six weeks earlier than normal because of those damn rockers. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 4, 2023

Photo: Central Park Conservancy|

The big muddy.

The big story yesterday was the news that the Great Lawn — which earns its capital letters every day — will be closed to the public six weeks earlier than normal because of damage it suffered during the perfect storm: a huge rain shower combined with the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 23.

Everyone covered the West Side Rag's initial scoop: NY Times, Gothamist, the Daily News (blaming Mayor Adams, by the way), the Post, and, of course, Brooklyn Vegan.

In other news from a very quiet day:

  • News12 spoke to Bronx bus riders who are furious at Mayor Adams's decision to scrap a long-planned service improvement project.
  • So now we know why Amtrak's Acela is in slow motion. (NYDN)
  • The Times followed our Monday post about the mayor's thin skin — and even referenced an exchange I once had with Hizzoner.
  • Crain's and amNY got a second day out of the Traffic Mobility Review Board's taxi passenger congestion pricing plan. And Hell Gate also did with a more general roundup.
  • The MTA is on a customer courtesy kick. (Gothamist)
  • Road kill: An employee with Caltrans was about to file a whistleblower report about a misguided highway expansion ... and then she was fired. (Politico)
  • And, finally, Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn dodger. (NY Post)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

