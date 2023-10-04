Wednesday’s Headlines: Concerted Effort Edition

This week's headlines are sponsored by the LIC Summit on Oct. 17. Click graphic for info and tickets.

The big story yesterday was the news that the Great Lawn — which earns its capital letters every day — will be closed to the public six weeks earlier than normal because of damage it suffered during the perfect storm: a huge rain shower combined with the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 23.

Everyone covered the West Side Rag's initial scoop: NY Times, Gothamist, the Daily News (blaming Mayor Adams, by the way), the Post, and, of course, Brooklyn Vegan.

In other news from a very quiet day: