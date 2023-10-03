Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Taxi Driver Edition

It was a pretty slow Monday, but we have news from the Traffic Mobility Review Board meeting!

12:00 AM EDT on October 3, 2023

Photo: Josh Katz|

Taxis

The big news in these parts was the third meeting of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which is supposedly coming up with the pricing scheme for congestion pricing.

Our headlines are sponsored by the LIC Summit on Oct. 17. Click for info.

The top story was that without much discussion, the panel seemed to abandon any talk that taxi drivers would pay the full congestion toll like all other drivers and, instead, would simply pass along a small fee to each passenger during the day — a wise move, given that it is the passenger's choice to use a cab rather than transit that causes all the negative externalities.

It was weird how little discussion there was about it, given how much discussion there was about the topic a few weeks ago.

In other news from the TMRB:

  • We still don't know what the toll will be — but drivers who enter the congestion toll via an already tolled tunnel will likely get some credit to eliminate toll shopping. (NYDN)
  • The Post focused on the tunnel credits.
  • Gothamist noticed a few new exemptions.
  • Charles Komanoff live-tweeted it, with frequent links to his seminal Streetsblog archive:

In other news:

  • Mayor Adams learned that maybe his predecessor wasn't so bad after all — at least on flooding. (NYDN)
  • Meanwhile, the MTA is weak on climate, too. (Gothamist, The City, Crain's)
  • But all of that shows the need for congestion pricing, argued two lions of transit advocacy, Andrew Albert and Lisa Daglian, in the Daily News.
  • A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed while waiting for a bus. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • Apparently, there's a new beach in Manhattan, but you're not allowed to swim there. So how, pray tell, is that a beach? (Gothamist)
  • Time Out New York loves the new wider sidewalk on Delancey Street.
  • Finally, don't forget that today is the first of five consecutive Tuesday webinars from CIVITAS called the "Understanding Streets Academy." For info, check out the Streetsblog calendar.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Astoria

Astoria Organizers Lead the Way on Street Safety with a Reddit Strategy

The western Queens neighborhood has become a hub for a new kind of safe street advocacy.

October 3, 2023
Streetsblog USAMetro-North

Connecticut’s Regional Rail Investment is Not About New York City

Gov. Ned Lamont will spend $315 million investment on new rail cars — but they're not going anywhere near Grand Central. Here's why.

October 3, 2023
New York State DMV

State DMV’s New Rules Could Kinda Sorta Make Roadways Safer

Of course, it all depends on enforcement and diligence of our motor vehicle officials and cops.

October 3, 2023
Open Streets

Popular Fort Greene Open Street Fizzles After City Pulls Support

DOT reassigned its contractor, and this open street — which once hosted rollicking dance parties — is history.

October 2, 2023
See all posts