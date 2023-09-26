Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Don’t Look Up Edition

It's hard to believe that it's going to rain again today, plus other more important news.

12:01 AM EDT on September 26, 2023

Ad Meskens|

Yes, it will rain again. But, fortunately, the skyline in this post 2001 shot doesn’t look so empty.

It's hard to believe that it's going to rain again today, but it is. But you know the old expression: "September showers bring October dours."

Because we're going to be grumpy all day, let's get right to the news:

  • The best story of the day was in Hell Gate, which reported that officials at a Flatbush precinct refused to give residents of East 19th Street a permit to have a street cleanup and block party, citing violence in the area. The precinct has denied other blocks their god-given right to close off a street to cars one or two days a year. "There's been violence, and I'm not comfortable shutting down any street in that neighborhood for a block party," Scott Nuzzi of the precinct told one resident. Sheesh.
  • More people are complaining about the city's perfectly sound attempt to containerize trash. This time, it's building supers who say they now have to work harder because of the set-out times. But The City's story didn't point out that the real villains are people who expect to have the curb lane for free parking. If the garbage was being put in the street, instead of the sidewalk, perhaps the Sanitation Department would have let it go out earlier ... since it wouldn't be in any person's way.
  • Meanwhile, more composting is coming! (Crain's)
  • New data show more workers returning to Manhattan offices. (NY Post)
  • A driver who critically wounded an Upper East Side woman was allegedly high. (Upper East Site)
  • That was one shady bus company whose driver was involved in that crash in that killed two Long Island teachers and critically wounded five students last week. (NY Post)
  • Bad boys, bad boys: Just 10 cops accounted for $68 million in settlement payouts. (Gothamist)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Prospect Heights

Another Flip-Flop: City Hall Allegedly Pauses Almost-Done Underhill Ave. Bike Boulevard

City Hall is intervening in yet another street redesign project, and supporters fear it could be the start of dismantling other improvements.

September 26, 2023
Zoning

Analysis: Everyone Agrees — Less Parking Means More Housing

Let's take a second-day look at Mayor Adams's "City of Yes" zoning proposal to do away with mandatory parking in new developments.

September 25, 2023
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

What is the Life of a Dead Pedestrian Worth?

A cop laughed that a normal person is only worth $11,000 — and that figure was partly due to his racism, but also how little we value the lives of people on foot.

September 25, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: ‘What is Up With All These Flip-Flops, Mayor?’ Edition

It's the same old story with this mayor and his chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin. Plus other news.

September 25, 2023
See all posts