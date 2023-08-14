Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines: Simon Says Edition
We were pleased that the story of "The Wire" creator's epic Twitter battle against New York City's lifesaving 24-7 speed camera system had not died down. Plus other news.
Another Street Redesign Delayed After City Hall Intervenes on Behalf of Powerful Private Interests
Officials from the Adams administration have held up part of yet another long-planned street redesign at the behest of a major local business opposed to part of the plan, three officials told Streetsblog.
‘Wire’ Creator (and Camera Foe) David Simon Has Received 16 School Zone Speeding Tickets in His Beloved Baltimore
They say that those who can't, teach. But this hard-boiled writer's record of recidivist reckless driving suggests that those who write about crime commit them, too.
