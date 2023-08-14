Monday’s Headlines: Simon Says Edition

We were pleased that the story of "The Wire" creator David Simons's epic Twitter battle against New York City's lifesaving 24-7 speed camera system had not died down.

On Friday, the Daily News and the Times published stories about the writer's whining about the "school zone" ticket he got in the early hours of a July day, and City & State led its weekly "Winners and Losers" column with the Simon saga (with Simon in the loser column, obvs). But all those outlets sort of let the writer off the hook. So...

Around midday on Friday, we upped the ante with our story about how Simon had no right to complain about New York's program given that he has a lengthy record of reckless driving in Baltimore including plenty of camera-issued speeding tickets in the summer.

ICYMI: 'Wire' creator @aodespair is not only a whiner, but a recidivist reckless driver in his beloved Baltimore: https://t.co/65omrpYkfA — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) August 12, 2023

For all our fine reporting, we got the just dessert: Simon blocked our main account, and our reporters' personal accounts, from viewing his Twitter feed. But here's hoping the mainstream media doesn't let this story die.

