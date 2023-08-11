Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines: A David Simon-Free News Cycle Edition
Face it, we just want to get into the weekend already, so here's your news.
‘Wire’ Creator (and Camera Foe) David Simon Has Received 16 School Zone Speeding Tickets in His Beloved Baltimore
They say that those who can't, teach. But this hard-boiled writer's record of recidivist reckless driving suggests that those who write about crime commit them, too.
Brooklyn Senior Struck in Crosswalk by Driver Dies; No Charges, Says NYPD
A Brooklyn pedestrian who was struck last month by the driver of a luxury sport utility vehicle while he was crossing in a crosswalk has died — and cops said they have not charged the killer driver.
City Wants More Housing, Not Parking, in Downtown Brooklyn
A developer’s plan to enlarge a parking lot in Downtown Brooklyn is irresponsible and misguided, pols and advocates charge.