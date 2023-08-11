Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines: A David Simon-Free News Cycle Edition

Face it, we just want to get into the weekend already, so here's your news.

12:01 AM EDT on August 11, 2023

Face it, we just want to get into the weekend already (and David Simon didn't tweet crazy misinformation about New York City speed cameras anyway), so here's the news from a super slow day:

  • Ali Griswold's Oversharing newsletter offered some insights into Lyft's problem with owning Citi Bike — and the city's headache if Lyft bails.
  • A truck hit an MTA bus on the Upper West Side, injuring 13. (NY Post)
  • Like Streetsblog, amNY covered Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's indictment of a drunk driver who sparked a fatal crash.
  • Blood money: New Jersey is getting a bargain on its legal bills from a well-connected firm to fight congestion pricing. (Reuters)
  • Hell Gate looked at the horrible year for cyclist deaths.
  • This ongoing vendor crackdown is awful. (The City)
  • Betsy Plum of Riders Alliance and Zach Miller of the Trucking Association of New York co-bylined an op-ed in support of the city's stalled plans for Fordham Road. (Crain's)
  • And finally, our old man editor — he of the "criminal mischief" campaign and hit song — had to tip his hat to Sal on Twitter today after the fellow license plate detective caught one of the greatest con jobs in history:
Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

