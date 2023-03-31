Friday’s Headlines: A Stop Light is Just the Start Edition

Sure, Trump got indicted, but the big news in our world was that the Department of Transportation relented and agreed to install a traffic light at the Astoria intersection where 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun was killed in February (the Post, oddly, covered).

For now, we’ll leave it to smarter people to tell us how a traffic light at the corner of Newtown Road and 45th Street would have saved Dolma’s life when a stop sign didn’t (drivers, especially the unlicensed one who killed Dolma, tend to roll through stop signs and stop lights), but we will give the DOT credit for honoring the wishes of the family, including Dolma’s brother, who got more than 30,000 signatures on his petition. (The DOT will also install all-way stop signs on Newtown and 46th Street, which is also nice.)

Streetsblog, of course, has been covering the fight for far more work to be done on Newtown Road — including treatments that would reduce car volumes and make reckless and inattentive drivers less likely to kill people. And we’ll keep covering that fight.

In other news: