Tuesday’s Headlines: First Ave. Bike Lane Edition

Set your calendars for May 6, because the Department of Transportation is coming to Manhattan Community Board 6 with a doozy: a cement-protected bike lane in the First Avenue tunnel between 40th and 48th streets!

Hey, Manhattan cyclists! Join us to discuss a proposal to install a jersey barrier protected bike lane in the 1st Ave Tunnel between E 40th St to E 48th St.



When: 5/6, 7PM

Where: @cbsix Transportation Committee Virtual Meeting. Register in advance: https://t.co/mOaN59TDZc pic.twitter.com/Y8BAZIcCgU — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 26, 2024

Details are super sketchy, but this is the same stretch where the DOT has set up a temporary protected bike lane during the United Nations General Assembly — a bike lane that is truly beloved by the #bikenyc crowd (even before it was protected):

DOT isn't talking much, but if you parse the words in Anna Correa's statement, you'll be psyched:

“We're excited to present our proposal for a protected bike lane, shielded by jersey barriers, along the First Avenue tunnel from E 40th Street to E 48th Street at Community Board 6 on May 6. We're eager to collaborate with the community to ensure the creation of a secure bike lane.”

If you've never attended a community board meeting, and you love to bike safely in the city, this is a meeting you shouldn't miss (especially since Andrew Fine of the E-Vehicle Safety Alliance, which says it just wants to keep e-bikes away from pedestrians, already has a problem with a bike lane in a tunnel that will keep e-bikes away from pedestrians!).

In other news: