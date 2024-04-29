Monday’s Headlines: Placard Privilege Edition

We've often said that absolute placard corrupts absolutely, but this video of an upstate District Attorney abusing her privileges as a driver, abusing her position as a top elected official and abusing a police officer just trying to do his job is one of the most egregious things we've seen in a while.

Watch Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley do her worst in this body cam video posted by WXXI News after the April 22 incident. We'll have some notes below:

There's no sound for about 20 seconds because that's how body cam video works.

Note 1: Webster Police Officer Cameron Crisafulli gets out of the car and is immediately met by Doorley's dog, who could have attacked the officer. How dare she release a dangerous animal at the officer.

Note 2: Doorley admits she was speeding and refuses the officer's request that she remain outside her garage — a reasonable request given the danger of traffic stops for police officers.

Note 3: She calls up his supervisor (twice!) in a possibly criminal attempt to obstruct governmental operation or resist arrest. She tells the officer, "Go away!"

Note 4: She ignores his legitimate order to not enter her house (where, again, she might have a gun). She curses at him and says she had a bad day. And then she says the magic words (from a Streetsblog perspective): "Do you think I even care if I was going 20 miles an hour over the limit?" (We do!)

This is the worst kind of entitlement: the top law enforcement official in the county can't be bothered to drive the speed limit in her massive Chevrolet Tahoe from her downtown Rochester office to her suburban mini-mansion. And she can't accept that a police officer — one of the very people on whom her cases depend — would have the temerity to pull her over. Laws are for the little people, after all.

After the incident, Doorley, a Republican, started spinning like America's greatest yarn factory. "Once I realized that the intention of the [police car] was to pull me over, I called the Webster Police Chief to inform him that I was not a threat and that I would speak to the officer at my house down the street,” she said in a statement issued after the police had released the body cam footage. She ended up pleading guilty to the ticket.

Her troubles are likely just starting. The City Council in Rochester, the main city in mostly rural and suburban Monroe County, voted unanimously to ask for an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, as the Post reported. And no doubt some enterprising reporter (backed with a Streetsblog assignment letter) will start digging into whether Doorley does a good job prosecuting vehicular crimes. Our guess, based on her own words, is that she doesn't care.

In other news: