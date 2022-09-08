Thursday Headlines: Europhoria Edition

Well, our old man editor is back and, frankly, we wish he’d have just stayed on vacation. Why? Because he’s the latest summer holiday taker who has come down with a case of “Europhoria Syndrome,” that annoying affliction that affects all city dwellers who visit Paris, Dijon, Stuttgart, Strasbourg or any of the continental hotspots.

The guy won’t shut up about all he saw: car-free school streets! Anxiety-free commercial zones! Noiseless downtowns! Double-width bike lanes! Sexy streetcars with dedicated rights of ways! Bike boulevards! Public toilets! Containerized trash! Happy people with great healthcare! Perfectly drinkable wine for $3 a bottle! In supermarkets!

He even made us watch a slideshow (just like your grandparents used to do when they got home from a vacation)!

“Do you understand simply how bad New York is?” is all he keeps asking us. Do we know?! It’s all we’ve been covering for the past two decades! The better question is: Do our elected officials really want to stick with that “New York is the greatest city on Earth” bullshit or will they start believing what all these homeward-bound eyes are telling them?

Either way, let’s get to yesterday’s news while we wait for our EU visas: