Streetfilms in Holland: Experience the Joy of The Woonerf

Life on a Dutch play street is simply better. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Life on a Dutch play street is simply better. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

You know how it is: You send Clarence Eckerson Jr. to Holland and you get more than a t-shirt.

You get a clarion call for change.

If you follow Streetfilms on Twitter, you’ve seen lots of snippets of Eckerson’s experience in the cycling capital of the world. But his full-length mini-doc, “Life on a Dutch Woonerf,” focuses on one of the simplest ways to make urban life better: reduce driving speeds on side streets to walking speed. As a result, drivers won’t bother using those roads (except for a delivery or drop off) and everyone else can enjoy their neighborhood.

Woonerf is the Dutch word for “living street” — and you’ll see why below.

Some New Yorkers — especially those who live in Gracie Mansion — might say, “Well, you could never do that in New York City.” But the Dutch model is eminently replicable on the thousands of New York City neighborhood roadways that no drivers need for through travel. Just put down a few benches, narrow the roadway, eliminate the curb and add a zig zag pattern and, viola, livability.

“They do things that make it nice for people to live here, instead of the cars,” one resident tells Eckerson on camera.

Eckerson explained on his Streetfilms site how he came to find this particular woonerf:

When I posted I was headed to The Netherlands once again to visit, as usual I got a lot of recommendations on what to look at. One of the first people to contact me was Rebecca Albrecht, who moved there with her husband Paul from Boston about three years ago and couldn’t be more delighted to live there.

She mentioned she lived on a Dutch play street (woonerf) and when I looked at the photos she had snapped from the window of her bed and breakfast, my first thought was: maybe this would be an opportunity to get a unique angle from residents since I had ridden on so many similar streets in Amsterdam and in Copenhagen, but didn’t want to be too nosy.

When I arrived the street was full of neighbors and children and they wanted to talk to me about their lovely street. But this is not something exceptional as over 2 million Dutch people live on play/living streets. So take a gander but be warned: you will want the same thing for your block.

Play and ride and just be human on a Dutch woonerf. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Play and ride and just be human on a Dutch woonerf. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
  • Community Board member

    But how do these people get groceries or take an elderly relative to the hospital?!?!?!? What happens if there’s an emergency and a fire truck needs to get through?!!?!?!?!? Argle blargle argle blargle.

  • AJ

    We obviously don’t have elderly people in the Netherlands

    (just to make sure, I’m joking, there are a lot of elderly people in the Netherlands and many of them bike, even going to a hospital they bike)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The Dutch model is eminently replicable on the thousands of New York City neighborhood roadways that no drivers need for through travel.”

    The real issue is parking, not moving.

    In much of the city street parking is the nearly the only parking, and all the street parking is full (except last weekend, when half the street was empty).

    To get to this point, there first has to be a permit system, and then a reduction in permits over time. By not issuing new ones as old ones are surrendered.

  • JarekFA

    I once saw an elderly woman with like the worst hunchback condition possible, like 60 degree angle walk out of an Albert Hijn, put her groceries on her bike rack and pedal away.

    It kills me that we have these seniors in Brooklyn who feel, desperately, that they absolutely need their cars for their survival and sense of freedom. And you see them on the street, these olds driving their boat sized Cadillacs 4 blocks to the drug store to get their pills. The automobile isn’t freedom. Safe streets for bikes, walking and buses is freedom.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    Just take away the parking and let people figure out what to do with their cars. It’s not the city’s responsibility. Either you park further away from home/work, pay for a spot or get rid of your car.

  • kevd

    what about when they have a Dr’s appointment in Manhattan?!?!?!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Temporary Chicanes Calm Mr. Eckerson’s Neighborhood

By Brad Aaron |
StreetFilms’ Clarence Eckerson, Jr., shows how the alternate side dance can slow traffic. On alternate side of the street parking days, many communities in Brooklyn have worked out a deal so car owners are allowed to double park without impunity so the streets can get their weekly brushing. (Okay, let’s not touch that argument today.) […]

Battery Park City: An Opportunity for Innovative Street Design

By Aaron Naparstek |
A "woonerf" or "shared space" street design in the Dutch town of Haren. Yesterday a Streetsblog reader reported that the Department of Transportation is removing stop signs and installing traffic signals at some intersections in Battery Park City as a way "to provide for the safest streets possible citywide." The reader noted, "The area is […]

Streetfilm: Barnes Dance!

By Jason Varone |
Streetfilms’ Clarence Eckerson filmed the only place that we know of in Manhattan where pedestrians can go out and do the Barnes Dance, also known as the Pedestrian Scramble, at the intersection of 17th Street & Broadway. There you’ll find red lights in all directions for about 17 seconds, allowing pedestrians an exclusive phase in […]

Streetfilms at the Pioneer Theater

By Aaron Naparstek |
Tuesday, August 29, 7 pm. Pioneer Theater 155 East 3rd Street, New York City (between Avenues A & B) Tickets: $9 (Free food and drink following the screening) The New York City Streets Renaissance Campaign presents "Streetfilms" Please join us for a 75-minute program of short films from the New York City Streets Renaissance Campaign. Streetfilms focus […]